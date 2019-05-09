1 Trade Every Non-Playoff Team Should Make Before 2019 NBA Draft Lottery

2 of 7

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards Receive: Dwayne Bacon, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (must exercise player option), Malik Monk, 2019 first-round pick (drafted by Charlotte with top-two protection), 2020 first-round pick (top-seven protection)

Let's begin the festivities with an asterisk. Charlotte and Washington can have a handshake agreement in place for this deal but wouldn't officially complete it until 30 days after the Hornets' first-round pick, projected to sit at No. 12, signs his rookie-scale contract.

This serves an array of purposes. It lets the Hornets include next year's first-rounder, no small incentive for a Wizards team that won't be keen on a more gradual reset, given John Wall's contract. Waiting also allows Charlotte to include its 2019 first-rounder as actual salary, which is crucial to making the math work.

Wink-wink green lights aren't standard. They aren't unprecedented, either. The Boston Celtics used a weaker form of this thinking when speaking with the Pelicans about Anthony Davis at the trade deadline. The "Rose Rule" prohibited them from housing two players on designated rookie extensions—Kyrie Irving is wrapping his up—so they told Pels "everyone can be available" over the summer, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Washington has given no indication Bradley Beal is up for grabs. It doesn't even have a permanent general manager in place. Wall's ruptured left Achilles tendon should cost him most of next season, but flipping Beal, an All-NBA candidate who doesn't turn 26 until June, marks the beginning of a wholesale reset.

That's a monumental call to make. Wall is owed $170.9 million over the next four years. The Wizards do not have the luxury of playing it slow.

Beal's All-NBA bid is part of this calculus, though. He'll be eligible for a supermax extension worth more than $190 million over four years if he secures one of the six guard spots. Giving him that money locks Washington into a backcourt that'll cost close to $87 million in 2021-22. Delaying his next payday runs the risk of creating a rift between the franchise and its most important player.

Moving him is out of the question until the new front office is in place. But this Hornets hypothetical is worth a discussion.

The Wizards get at least one lottery pick; another first-rounder next year; a 21-year-old lottery prospect in Malik Monk; the up-and-coming Dwayne Bacon, who canned 43.7 percent of his threes this past season and will cost only $1.6 million when his salary is guaranteed; and a ton of cap relief once Michael Kidd-Gilchrist's deal comes off the ledger after next season. Their haul isn't getting much better if they wait to trade Beal until he's 12-18 months out from free agency, and they'll have the roster space to accept four-for-one parameters.

No one from the Hornets should oppose this framework. Giving up what amounts to three first-round prospects and punting on Bacon's development is a lot. Beal is worth it. He likely guarantees Kemba Walker's return and gives Charlotte a line back to the postseason.

Picking up an All-NBA guard without surrendering Miles Bridges would be a monster win on its own. The Wizards can, and should, push for him. But his inclusion is worth yanking that 2020 pick, Bacon and Monk from the table.

The Hornets end up adding more than $4 million to their payroll with this deal and skate into the luxury tax after re-upping Walker. They can figure that out later. Beal is worth that headache, too.