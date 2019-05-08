Ernesto Valverde Says Barcelona 'Blown Away' by Liverpool Defeat

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ernesto Valverde has admitted Barcelona were rolled over by Liverpool on Tuesday as they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League despite holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg.

Liverpool's task looked all but impossible at Anfield in their semi-final second leg, as not only were they trailing 3-0 on aggregate, they were also missing Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

However, two goals apiece from Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum earned Jurgen Klopp's side the 4-0 win they needed to advance to a second consecutive Champions League final (U.S. only):

Barca could not muster the one away goal that potentially would have put the tie out of reach, and they have now exited Europe's elite tournament in calamitous fashion two years running.

In last year's quarter-finals, Barca beat Roma 4-1 in the first leg at the Camp Nou, only to lose 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico and exit on away goals.

Valverde, who is on track to win his second domestic double in as many seasons in charge at Barca, admitted his side failed to respond to Wijnaldum's quick-fire double soon after the break that drew Liverpool level in the tie, per Simon Peach of the Press Association (h/t MailOnline):

"It's happened again. It happened last year. It's true that it has been different games, the first leg and second leg. They started really well, and they pinned us back. Early goal, we reacted well after that. We managed to control things a little bit in the second half of the first half. We had half chances to score.

"I think that we conceded two goals and then they really kind of got on top of us after those two quick concessions. We haven't managed to get on the scoresheet tonight. They scored two in two and they kind of us rolled us over, really. They have been really strong, they played really well. We've got to congratulate them on the performance they put up in the tie as a whole.

"It is a terrible result for our fans and for ourselves. We didn't expect a situation like this. This is what has happened to us. It is really, really unfortunate but credit is due to Liverpool.

"When you have a battle like tonight, you're going to go through some really tough few days, like all our fans as well. You're going to suffer, the fans will suffer as well. That's what it is like. You have to go through this penitence and we've not got long to go until the end of the league season. We've got the cup still to fight for and we've got to really finish the season well on a high after this. But at the moment we're blown away, it's terrible."

The Blaugrana had every advantage going into Tuesday's match.

Not only had Lionel Messi's late double in the first leg given Barca a comfortable cushion, but they were facing a Liverpool side without two of their most potent attacking players:

Equally, having already sewn up La Liga, Barca were able to play a second-string side on Saturday against Celta, while Liverpool had to battle to a 3-2 win over Newcastle United to keep up the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Even after Origi's seventh-minute opener at Anfield, Barca still looked destined to make the final at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on June 1 as they managed to keep the score at 1-0 until half-time.

But a dreadful second-half performance caused their downfall.

Liverpool were superb, but Barca's inability to defend simple balls into the box led to both Wijnaldum's goals, and they were then caught out by Trent Alexander-Arnold's quickly taken corner for Origi's second in the 79th minute.

Even four goals would not have been enough for Liverpool had Barca got one. But Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho were all wasteful with chances, and Alisson was excellent in the Liverpool goal:

Now Barca must look towards the Copa del Rey final on May 25, where they can win the tournament for the fifth time in a row.

Even if Valverde oversees another double, though, Tuesday's result could mean the end for him at the Camp Nou:

Per Movistar+ (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic), Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu said there will be time to assess the damage of the Liverpool defeat at the end of the season:

"There will be time to reflect and explain. There is a Copa del Rey to play in three weeks. Last year, in Rome, the same thing happened, difficult to explain. We will do it internally. Now, it's time to play the Copa del Rey, lift the mood and apologise to all fans of Barca."