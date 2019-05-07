Luis Suarez: Barcelona Defended Divock Origi's Winning UCL Goal 'Like Kids'

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Luis Suarez was especially disappointed at the defending from his squad as Liverpool stunned Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals Tuesday.

"It is inconceivable that we, Barcelona, concede two goals in just over a minute," Suarez told reporters after the match, per Sam Marsden of ESPN.com. "We defended like kids for the fourth goal."

The fourth goal completely caught Barca off guard as Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a corner kick before any of the players were set. Divock Origi came through with a perfect finish to put Liverpool up 4-0 in the match, 4-3 on aggregate.

Suarez can be seen raising his arms in confusion during the play.

This score came at the end of a massive comeback from the English side after being down 3-0 in the first leg. Origi put Liverpool on the scoresheet in the first half, but the real drama came in the second when Georginio Wijnaldum scored two goals in a span of three minutes.

The two teams were even on aggregate after the 56th minute, while Origi's final goal gave Liverpool the edge needed to advance to the UCL finals.

The defending was certainly disappointing, as Barcelona allowed four goals in a match for the third time during the 2018-19 season. However, the club still could have advanced if it had scored just one goal Tuesday, gaining the advantage on away goals.

With that in mind, Suarez and Lionel Messi deserve just as much criticism as anyone for not helping their team on the offensive end.