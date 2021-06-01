Lorenzo Cain Placed on 10-Day IL by Brewers with Hamstring Injury

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers placed center fielder Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

Cain has hit .223 with three home runs and four stolen bases so far in 2021.

The 35-year-old has struggled to stay on the field, dealing with quad and oblique injuries while spending a few weeks on the injured list. The offseason addition of Jackie Bradley Jr. also seemingly took away an everyday role in center field, though Bradley has cycled through all three outfield positions.

Another injury could be even more damaging for Cain's attempts to return to his previous form.

It's been a few years since we have seen the veteran at his best at the plate. He opted out of the 2020 campaign after just five games, hitting .333 with a .429 on-base percentage in 21 at-bats. This came after a disappointing 2019, producing just a .260 average and .325 on-base percentage. His 81 OPS+ was his lowest since 2013, although he did win a Gold Glove award.

Cain has proved himself in the past, including his first year in Milwaukee when he had a .308 average, 30 stolen bases and a .813 OPS. Adding in his defensive contributions, he ranked eighth among position players in 2018 with 6.7 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference.

Milwaukee will hope for more of this from the two-time All-Star with $17 million owed this year and another $18 million in 2022.