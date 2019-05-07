Knicks 2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Front Office Fan of Duke's Cam Reddish's Game

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

While much of the basketball world will be focused on Zion Williamson when it comes to the 2019 NBA draft, some members of the New York Knicks are reportedly intrigued by one of his Duke teammates.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, some of New York's talent evaluators envision Cam Reddish "translating well to the NBA" even though he didn't live up to expectations in his one season with the Blue Devils.

Begley made a point of noting "this is not to say the Knicks will certainly target Reddish if they end up picking fourth or fifth," but just that there are members of the team who believe in him.

The Knicks finished with the worst record in the league at 17-65 and have a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick as a result. That pick will surely be Williamson regardless of who wins the NBA Lottery on May 14, and Murray State's Ja Morant and Duke's RJ Barrett are leading candidates to go Nos. 2 and 3.

Begley explained the Knicks can pick no lower than fifth, which is about where Reddish is expected to be selected. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected him as the No. 6 pick to the Washington Wizards in a recent mock draft.

Reddish arrived at Duke as a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He struggled to find consistency in the face of the expectations that come with a prospect being rated so highly and averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting just 33.3 percent from three-point range.

He scored just eight points in the Elite Eight loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

New York will ultimately have to weigh his production against his potential—as well as whether it will want to include its top pick in any Anthony Davis trade discussions—if it is picking in the fourth or fifth slot, but there appear to be at least be some advocates for the Duke product during the decision process.