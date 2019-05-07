Video: Watch Divock Origi Send Liverpool to UCL Final with Heroic Late Goal

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Right Arrow Icon

Divock Origi completed a comeback for the ages Tuesday against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

In the 79th minute, Origi finished off a brilliantly designed, quickly taken set piece to put Liverpool ahead 4-3 on aggregate. The Reds entered the night down three goals following the first leg in Barcelona.

NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James celebrated the moment:

Origi also opened the scoring for Liverpool, pouncing on a rebound from a save by Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the seventh minute.

Liverpool now await Ajax or Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on June 1 in Madrid.