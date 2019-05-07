Patriots Rumors: Ex-Broncos OT Jared Veldheer to Sign Contract with NE This Week

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are "planning to sign free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer later this week," according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Per that report, Veldeer, who has previously played for the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders, "visited New England last week and the two sides are in a good place with numbers."

