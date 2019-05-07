Odell Beckham Jr. Wants to Make Baker Mayfield, Browns the 'New Patriots'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he wants to help the Browns become the "new Patriots" after arriving in an offseason trade from the New York Giants.

Beckham, who predicted Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield will eventually earn enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, spoke about his expectations for the team with Cam Wolf of GQ ahead of his appearance at the Met Gala on Monday night.

"I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible," he said, "turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots."

The 26-year-old superstar's arrival gave Cleveland one of the NFL's most promising offenses as he joins a group already headlined by Mayfield, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, fellow wideouts Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway as well as tight end David Njoku.

Beckham also discussed his close-knit relationship with Landry, his collegiate teammate with the LSU Tigers, and his exit from New York with Wolf.

"I would take a bullet for him," he said. "I hope it'd hit me in the arm, but I'd take a bullet for him."

"It just became not the right fit," the three-time Pro Bowl selection explained about the Giants, before adding, "I'm probably the happiest I've ever been in my life."

His production dropped over the past two years in large part because of his injuries. He was limited to four appearances in 2017 after suffering a fractured ankle. He played the first 12 contests last year before missing the final month with a quad injury.

The Browns' chances of ending the league's longest playoff drought (16 years) are highly dependent on Beckham returning to his previous All-Pro form.

That said, Mayfield is more important if the Browns are going to come anywhere close to the Patriots' success under Tom Brady.

The first overall pick in the 2018 draft finished his rookie year strong with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the season's second half. The addition of Beckham, a true No. 1 receiver when healthy, will raise expectations around the quarterback for 2019.

Mayfield's performance will determine whether Cleveland has legitimate championship aspirations.