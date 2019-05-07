Draymond Green: Warriors' 'Vibe Is Just Great' After Rockets Even Series

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors find themselves tied at two games apiece in their best-of-seven series against the Houston Rockets for the second consecutive postseason, but Golden State forward Draymond Green doesn't sense any panic from his team.

Green noted after Monday's 112-108 loss to Houston in Game 4 that the team is in a better position this time around compared to last year's series, per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell:

"I think our vibe is just great. Because everybody's just looking at each other like we know if we just correct the effort things we're just fine. And so everybody's spirits are up, everyone's feeling good about the opportunity that we have. We didn't feel this way after Game 4 last year [against the Rockets] that's for sure. Andre [Iguodala] had just went out [with a left knee injury]. We spent Game 4 trying to figure out who that guy [to replace him] would be. There were just so many questions that needed to be answered.

"Those questions aren't there this year. We know the answer to our problem, and that's pretty exciting because that's my department to lead in and I know I'll lead that department and bring it. And if I do I have no doubt that everyone else will follow and we'll win, so it's exciting for me."

Golden State seized a 2-1 lead against Houston in the 2018 Western Conference Finals before a knee injury sidelined Andre Iguodala for the remainder of the series. The Warriors were left searching for answers without the 2015 NBA Finals MVP and lost their first two games without him before they rallied to win the series' final pair of contests.

They went on to win their third title in four seasons.

While DeMarcus Cousins (quad) is nursing an injury, the "Hamptons Five" remain relatively healthy, and this second-round matchup has effectively become a best-of-three.

According to Green, the two-time defending champs need to adjust their mindset as the series shifts back to the Bay Area, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater:

Unlike last year, the Warriors own home-court advantage after they finished with the best record (57-25) in the West during the regular season. Last May, they had to beat the Rockets in Houston for Game 7. This time around, though, two of the final potential three games would be played at Oracle Arena.

The Rockets are just 1-4 at Oracle over the past two postseasons, losing their last three contests.

This marks just the third time in the Kevin Durant era that an opponent has taken two games from Golden State in a postseason series, with Houston responsible for two of those occasions. The Warriors have survived a tough test from the Rockets previously, and they aren't backing down from this latest challenge, either, as they look to make their fifth straight trip to the Finals.