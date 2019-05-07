Report: Eden Hazard Considering Chelsea Transfer Request Amid Real Madrid Links

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Eden Hazard is reportedly considering submitting a transfer request at Chelsea this summer to facilitate a move to Real Madrid, but Los Blancos want the Blues to reduce their asking price.

According to AS' Mario Cortegana, the Belgian wants to leave the Blues on good terms so putting in a request would not be done "lightly" and is not a "priority," but he's keen to join the Spanish giants and could be prepared to submit one in order to do so.

Chelsea are thought to want €115 million (£98.3 million) for him, but Real are hoping the Blues are prepared to negotiate on that front.

Los Blancos are set for a costly squad overhaul this summer after a disappointing season in which their only honour was the FIFA Club World Cup.

A replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus last year, is likely to be among the priorities, and Hazard could help do that.

The Belgian has only surpassed 20 goals in all competitions once in his career—in the 2011-12 season with Lille—so he can't match Ronaldo's average output of 50 per season with Real.

He's a player who scores and creates in almost equal measure, though, as he has shown this season for Chelsea, per Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard:

The winger contributed two assists as the Blues beat Watford 3-0 on Sunday, providing crosses for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and David Luiz to head home.

Following that performance, football writer Zach Lowy joined many who have questioned Hazard's absence from the PFA's Premier League Team of the Year:

Though Real would hope he can be a little more prolific in finding the net himself at the Santiago Bernabeu, he'd be able to invigorate a forward line that, aside from the addition of Vinicius Jr., has gone a little stale this season without Ronaldo.

Hazard will soon be in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge. Losing such a valuable asset for nothing would be almost unfathomable for Chelsea, so there could be a good chance Real can reach a compromise to secure his signature this summer.