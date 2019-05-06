Dodgers' A.J. Pollock Out at Least 6 More Weeks with Elbow Injury

Jim Young/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder A.J. Pollock will miss at least the next six weeks as he recovers from his elbow injury, according to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com.

Pollock has been on the injured list since Tuesday with an infection in his elbow, and it appears the problem will keep him out for an extended stretch.

Manager Dave Roberts on Wednesday said Pollock would be out "a little bit" but that he expected the 31-year-old to return this season, per Pedro Moura of The Athletic.

Pollock is in his first year with the Dodgers after signing a four-year deal in the offseason. While he was a valuable two-way player during his seven seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he struggled at the start of the 2019 campaign.

At the plate, Pollock hit just .223 with two home runs and zero stolen bases in 28 games. He was even worse in the field, where he earned minus-0.5 wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

With $46 million owed to him over the next three seasons, the Dodgers will hope he turns things around once he gets healthy.

On the other hand, Los Angeles has been fine without him. The squad entered Monday leading the majors with 22 wins, and Cody Bellinger has produced enough for the entire outfield. Alex Verdugo has received some playing time in center with Pollock out and has a .329 batting average in 34 games. Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez have also showed they can handle the position since Pollock was placed on the IL.

Though Pollock's return will improve the team's depth, the Dodgers can be patient with the veteran until he is back to 100 percent.