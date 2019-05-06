Georgia, Oklahoma Announced Football Home-and-Home Series in 2023, 2031

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners agreed to a home-and-home series, Oklahoma announced Monday.

The Bulldogs will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, for the first matchup on Sept. 9, 2023, and the Sooners will hit the road on Sept. 13, 2031, to play Georgia in Athens.

"Oklahoma has a great football tradition and success over a very long period of time," Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity said in his school's press release. "It will be a great intersectional game that I'm sure will excite the fanbases of both institutions. In addition, playing the Sooners certainly adds to our continuing efforts at scheduling quality opponents outside the SEC."

Forward planning has been a theme for the Oklahoma football program this spring. In March, the Sooners announced a home-and-home with the Clemson Tigers for 2035 and 2036. Last month, they secured a two-game series with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2032 and 2033.

Somewhat surprisingly given their respective places in the college football landscape, Georgia and Oklahoma have only played once before.

The Bulldogs beat the Sooners 54-48 in two overtimes at the 2018 Rose Bowl, which served as one of the two College Football Playoff semifinals. Sony Michel's 27-yard touchdown run was the difference in the outcome.