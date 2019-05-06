Pablo Sandoval Becomes 2nd Player in MLB History to Have HR, SB and Scoreless IP

John Minchillo/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval carved out a special place in MLB history in Monday's 12-4 defeat to the Cincinnati Reds.

Sandoval finished 1-for-4 at the plate with a three-run home run and a stolen base. He also pitched a scoreless eighth inning in relief.

According to Elias Sports (via MLB.com's Sarah Langs), Sandoval is only the second player since 1900 to have one home run, one stolen base and a scoreless inning on the mound.

It was a complete performance from the two-time All-Star.

This was the second time the Giants turned to Sandoval late in a blowout loss. He stepped to the rubber on April 28, 2018, in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Max Muncy, Yasmani Grandal and Chris Taylor went down in order with three straight groundouts.

Sandoval's big day provided some momentary enjoyment in what's shaping up to be another disappointing season for San Francisco. The Giants are now 15-20, 6.5 games back of the first-place Dodgers in the National League West and 5.5 games off the second wild-card spot.

The silver lining of the team's struggles is that Sandoval might get another opportunity down the road to show off his pitching repertoire.