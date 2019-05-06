2019 World Series Odds: Astros, Dodgers Favored to Meet in Fall Classic

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

After strong starts to the season, the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are listed as co-favorites in the latest odds to win the 2019 World Series at 5-1:

Each team came into the year with high expectations after deep runs in the playoffs last year and have continued to play well. The Dodgers entered Monday with the most wins in baseball at 22-14, while the Astros have also played well at 20-14.

Considering Los Angeles has reached the World Series in each of the past two years and Houston won it all two years ago, it wouldn't be much of a surprise if either brings home the trophy in October.

On the other hand, the odds don't all reflect the early results from the 2019 season.

The Tampa Bay Rays currently have the best winning percentage in the league at .636 with a 21-12 record, but their 12-1 odds to win a title are tied for just sixth best.

They remain behind the Boston Red Sox (10-1), which are just 17-18 to begin the year and five games back in the same division.

Oddsmakers are clearly banking on the defending champions to turn things around after a slow start and to once again contend for a title. It's hard to believe players like Chris Sale (1-5 with a 5.25 ERA) and Rick Porcello (2-3 with a 5.11 ERA) will struggle this much all year long.

The New York Yankees are also highly thought of with 6-1 odds to win it all. The team is a respectable 19-14 despite minimal or no contributions from injured stars like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Luis Severino.

If those players can get healthy, the Yankees could be dangerous in the second half of the season.

One thing everyone can agree on is that the Miami Marlins are deservedly a long shot to win it all (2,000-1 odds) after their 9-24 start to 2019.