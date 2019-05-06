Video: Tyronn Lue Celebrates Birthday with Lakers-Themed Cake Amid HC Rumors

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Although Tyronn Lue hasn't officially been named the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, he is certainly already acting like he has the job.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers coach celebrated his 42nd birthday over the weekend in a Las Vegas restaurant, according to TMZ Sports. The noteworthy part is that the cake had a full Lakers theme to it:

Lue laughed, but didn't really seem to argue with the decoration.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported Friday that the Lakers were planning to offer Lue the job in the coming days, with no other new candidates being introduced to the process. With Monty Williams going to the Phoenix Suns, Lue is likely the only option for Los Angeles at the moment.

The move appears inevitable, but fans will have to wait on the official word.