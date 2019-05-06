Antonio Conte Says He Is '60 Per Cent' Likely to Manage in Italy Next Season

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Another spell managing in Italy appeals to Antonio Conte after the former Juventus and Chelsea boss revealed there is a strong chance he will be in charge of a Serie A team next season.

Conte mapped out what his future may look like during an appearance on Le Iene (h/t MailOnline's Will Griffee): "There's a 60 per cent chance that I'll stay in Italy, 30 per cent that I'll go abroad and 10 per cent that I'll wait."

While he made his preference for the Italian top flight clear, Conte wouldn't confirm if his next landing spot will be AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma or former club Juve.

Instead, the 49-year-old confirmed he hasn't engaged in talks with any of those teams yet, even though Griffee described them all as "possible destinations."

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Away from Italy, Griffee mentioned Manchester United and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain as clubs linked. Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness) dubbed United the "most appealing" option for Conte.

It makes sense Conte isn't short of suitors despite being away from the dugout since leaving Chelsea in 2018. His Blues tenure didn't have the ideal ending, but Conte still proved himself during two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

He won the Premier League title in his first campaign, then followed it by beating United to lift the FA Cup, despite missing out on qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Conte had already forged an enviable reputation after a silverware-laden spell with Juve. A former midfielder for the Turin club, Conte won three-straight Serie A titles.

What he couldn't do was bring success in Europe, something the Bianconeri still crave, despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer. Even with the five-time Champions League winner in the fold, Juve disappointed again in Europe's premier club tournament, losing to Ajax on home soil in the quarter-final.

The high-profile defeat raised doubts about Conte's successor Massimiliano Allegri, doubts dispelled by Juve vice president Pavel Nedved recently, per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia): "Of course, Allegri has a contract and is our Coach."

As for Roma, club legend Francesco Totti offered this answer when asked about Conte, per Le Iene (h/t Football Italia): "Ask him if he's coming."

Conte may have competition for the job from a familiar rival in Jose Mourinho, who has been offered a three-year contract, according to L'Equipe (h/t Football Italia).

Getty Images/Getty Images

Wherever Conte ends up, his new club will be boosted by a proven winner with an intense work ethic. He is also a master of the 3-4-3 formation and mixes pragmatism with some enterprising football.

Conte belongs at the top level of the European game and is likely to be a quick success in his next job.