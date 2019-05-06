Iker Casillas Discharged from Hospital After Suffering Heart Attack in Training

Luis Vieira/Associated Press

FC Porto goalkeeper and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has been discharged from hospital less than a week after suffering a heart attack in training.

Per Carmen Colino and William Allen of AS, the veteran stopper thanked hospital staff and fans who wished him strength during his stay:

"I'm really grateful, I've been very lucky. I've been made to feel really loved by everyone who has shown their concern.

"I feel quite moved. I must thank the hospital, [Porto] doctor Nelson [Puga], all the medical staff who've looked after me, the people of Porto... everyone.

"I'd like to say thank you for all the support I've received on social media. I feel a lot better [...]. Thousands and thousands of people have sent me messages."

Luis Vieira/Associated Press

He also addressed his future, saying he's unsure what comes next: "I don't know what the future holds. What's most important is that I'm here."

Per the report, his recovery will take at least 10 months, and experts believe he'll be forced to retire.

The 37-year-old was rushed to hospital on Wednesday but quickly reassured his fans he would be OK by tweeting this picture, per Sport Witness:

Per AS, he was admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pains and underwent surgery.

The players of his former club Real Madrid wore special t-shirts to support the Spaniard ahead of Sunday's 3-2 win over Villarreal:

Casillas joined Porto in 2015 and breathed new life into his career in Portugal. He started every single match in the Portuguese Liga NOS and UEFA Champions League this season prior to Wednesday's emergency.

Porto started Vana Alves in goal in their first match without Casillas, a 4-0 win over Aves on Saturday. They trail leaders Benfica in the Portuguese league standings by two points, with two matches left to play.

Luis Vieira/Associated Press

Prior to his move to Portugal, Casillas won five La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions Leagues with Real. He also played a key role in Spain's 2010 FIFA World Cup triumph, and their European Championship wins in 2008 and 2012.

In November, he told Universo Valdano (h/t Sport) he still wants to play for La Roja.