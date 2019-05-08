1 Trade Every Non-Playoff Team Must Consider If It Wins No. 1 Pick

0 of 13

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Whichever team wins the NBA draft lottery on May 14 will focus its attention on Zion Williamson. That organization can also expect phone calls from franchises across the league looking to pry away the No. 1 pick.

Regardless of how highly the lottery winner thinks of Williamson, it should listen to offers—or even make some of its own.

Trading for the No. 1 overall pick will cost an established All-Star or multiple potential All-Stars. And as appealing as Williamson may be, some teams, depending on their situations, may value proven players who can help sooner. Meanwhile, other teams looking to rebuild may be willing to trade proven All-Stars for a teenager with superstar upside.

We'll cover what it would take to wrest the top pick away from each lottery team, presented from best odds for the No. 1 pick to worst and excluding the Sacramento Kings, who would owe their selection to the non-lottery Philadelphia 76ers if it jumps to the top of the pack.

The same targets will pop up for many teams because the incoming packages only allow for so much differentiation.