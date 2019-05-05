NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Interviewed Jarron Collins and Alex Jensen for HC Vacancy

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies have continued their search for their next head coach with a couple of notable interviews.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, Golden State Warriors assistant Jarron Collins and Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen interviewed with the organization for head coaching vacancy.

Memphis created the opening after firing J.B. Bickerstaff following a 33-49 season.

This continued a theme of constant turnaround for Memphis, which has never had a coach last for more than four seasons in franchise history. Bickerstaff took over in the middle of the 2017-18 season after David Fizdale was fired in his second year.

The Grizzlies will hope to find consistency with their next hire, which could potentially include one of these men who are coming off successful runs as assistants.

Collins is best known for his playing career, spending 10 seasons in the NBA, including eight with the Utah Jazz. The 40-year-old joined the Warriors staff in 2014-15 and has seen quite a bit of success from the bench, including three NBA titles.

Jensen joined the Jazz in 2013, helping the team transform from a 25-win squad into a consistent force in the Western Conference. He was also reportedly set to interview for the Cleveland Cavaliers vacancy, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Although there will likely be more candidates before management makes a decision, the latest interviews show the team is headed in a strong direction for its next hire.