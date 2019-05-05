Mets News: Steve Matz Says 'Nerve Is a Little Irritated' on Forearm Injury

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz will be evaluated for a nerve issue in his left arm, manager Mickey Callaway explained Sunday:

The pitcher wasn't able to throw his regular bullpen session, which caused the team to send him back to New York for tests instead of traveling to California for an upcoming series against the San Diego Padres.

He was scheduled to make his next start Wednesday, but this is now in doubt.

As Callaway explained, Matz has been "battling for about two weeks," although the injury now appears more serious.

The issue hasn't seemed to affect the 27-year-old too much on the mound, as he's produced a 3.86 ERA with 32 strikeouts in seven starts. If it stands for the full year, his ERA would be an improvement upon last year's 3.97 mark, while the 3.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio has been especially impressive.

Of course, consistency has been a problem for Matz this year.

He has three quality starts in his last five appearances but also gave up eight runs (six earned) while getting zero outs in an April loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite his ups and downs, the left-hander remains a key part of the Mets rotation and would leave a significant hole if he is forced to miss a start or more.

Chris Flexen or Seth Lugo could make a spot start if needed, but the team may be forced to make a personnel move if this turns out to be a long-term injury.