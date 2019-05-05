Miralem Pjanic Says PSG 'Would Attract Any Player' Amid Juventus Exit Rumours

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Miralem Pjanic says French champions Paris Saint-Germain are a club that "would attract any player" amid rumours he could leave Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder spoke to Canal Football Club (h/t Get French Football News) about the Ligue 1 side and was full of praise for Thomas Tuchel's men.

"PSG are amongst the top eight European clubs. They want to go to the next level in the Champions' League, it is a very big club that would attract any player. There is a footballing project, some truly great players and they have this desire to win the Champions' League.

"It is a club that is universally respected. Everything is possible in football, I have been in Italy for eight years now and I am at a truly great club in Juventus. In football you never know what could happen. If everyone feels that way inclined, we could speak about a departure, but I am not at all thinking about that. I am only thinking about finishing my season and my aim of the next few years to win the Champions' League."

Pjanic is a key player for Juventus and widely regarded as one of Europe's best free-kick takers (U.S. only):

However, he has seemed uncertain about whether he will still be at the club next season despite having a contract that runs until June 2023.

He told Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato): "I'm glad to be here, year after year I do my best and I'm growing. What will happen? You don't have to ask me, ask the club about it."

PSG have already offered Juventus £60 million for Pjanic, according to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (h/t The Sun's Charles Perrin). However, the Italian champions are said to want at least £86 million for the midfielder.

Tuchel has made it clear he wants to strengthen his team in the summer transfer window. He has said that "three or four more players would be good," per Goal's Matt Dorman.

Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Pjanic. Manager Zinedine Zidane is said to be a big admirer of the 29-year-old, according to Il Bianconero (h/t Agustin Martin at AS).

Football writer David Amoyal has said Juventus should sell Pjanic:

Pjanic's comments suggest he may interested in a move to PSG, and he would bring extra quality to the French side's midfield.

Yet he only signed a new five-year deal in summer 2018, and it may require a big offer to tempt Juventus into selling the Bosnian.

PSG may find that problematic given financial fair play restrictions and amid reports the club's Qatari owners are considering scaling back their involvement in the club, according to Le Parisien (h/t Football Italia).