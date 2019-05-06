Preakness 2019: Known Odds, Schedule and Country House Predictions

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

After a controversial 2019 Kentucky Derby, the focus will now turn to the Preakness Stakes, as Country House aims to follow up victory at Churchill Downs with a win at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Country House did not cross the finish line first at the Run for the Roses but was handed the title after Maximum Security became the first winner in the race's 145-year history to be disqualified on the day.

The Kentucky Derby winner was a 65-1 longshot, which suggests victory in the second leg of the Triple Crown is unlikely.

It is unclear if Maximum Security, who was disqualified for interference, will race at Preakness, but Kentucky Derby runner-up Code of Honor is expected to feature.

2019 Preakness Stakes

Date: Saturday, May 18

Post time: 6:20 p.m. ET



TV broadcast: NBC

Live-stream: NBCSports.com or through the NBC Sports app.

Preakness Odds, per Oddschecker

Maximum Security 5-4

Country House 4-1

Tacitus 6-1

War of Will 8-1

Code of Honor 9-1

Game Winner 10-1

Improbable 10-1

Predictions

Trainer Bill Mott says Country House's win at Churchill Downs means there is pressure on the colt to run at Preakness to keep his Triple Crown dreams alive, per Jason Frakes at the Louisville Courier Journal.

"You get shamed into it a little bit, for sure," he said. "If you don't, you've got no (guts) and, 'What’s wrong with the horse and how can you not go to the Preakness?' That's all part of it. Everybody wants to see the Derby winner in the Preakness."

The Kentucky Derby winner certainly looked in good shape after Saturday's win, as shown by horse racing writer Tim Wilkin:

While Country House is in the midst of a busy schedule, it would be a surprise if he did not feature at Preakness, but it is difficult to see him claiming the second leg of the Triple Crown.

The colt could not match Maximum Security at Churchill Downs and raced in the Louisiana Derby and Arkansas Derby before heading to Kentucky.

The Preakness Stakes will represent his fourth race in eight weeks, which will surely prove to be a factor and affect his chances in Baltimore.

The decision to award the win to Country House after he finished behind Maximum Security caused plenty of controversy and has attracted criticism:

However, Maximum Security's performance at Churchill Downs suggests he will take some beating if he returns to action at Preakness. The colt led from start to finish and looked the strongest and fastest horse in the field.

Yet there is still some doubt over whether Maximum Security will feature. Owner Gary West told Gary B. Graves at the Associated Press that when the Triple Crown is out of the question "sometimes it doesn’t make sense to wheel the horse back in two weeks."

Code of Honor, Tacitus and Improbable all came in behind Country House, and it is likely they will be among the favourites if they make it to Preakness.

Sports writer Steve Luhm explained why Improbable may be worth backing:

There will be plenty of attention on the Preakness after the events at Churchill Downs, and the field looks wide open, although it would be a surprise to see Country House win again despite his victory in Kentucky.