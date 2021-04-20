    Nationals' Juan Soto Placed on 10-Day IL Because of Shoulder Injury

    Tyler Conway
Featured Columnist
April 20, 2021
    Washington Nationals' Juan Soto stands on the field during a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto has been added to the 10-day injured list after suffering an strained left shoulder, according to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post,

    In a corresponding move, the team has recalled outfielder Yadiel Hernandez from its alternate site, though he's not in Tuesday's starting lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals

    In his fourth full MLB season, Soto has emerged as one of the most promising young players in baseball. The 22-year-old is hitting .300/.410/.460 with two home runs and eight RBI over 61 plate appearances. 

    Back spasms previously sent him to the injured list in May 2019, but he's largely remained healthy throughout his career. This is by far the biggest injury concern for the Nationals as they settle into the season. Soto is a generational talent who is irreplaceable both in the field and at the dish.

    Andrew Stevenson will likely get a more extended look in the lineup with Soto back on the mend. 

