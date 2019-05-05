Eden Hazard, Chelsea Beat Watford to Go 3rd in EPL Table

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Chelsea went third in the Premier League after beating FA Cup finalists Watford 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain helped the Blues go above Tottenham Hotspur and increase their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League ahead of the final day.

Eden Hazard assisted the first two goals in what may have been his last home game in a Chelsea shirt, amid rumours he will join Real Madrid this summer, per Watford" target="_blank">Mark Taylor of the Daily Star Sunday.

Chelsea Would Struggle for Top-6 Place Without Hazard Next Season

If Hazard's two quick-fire assists at the start of the second half were among his final contributions in a Chelsea shirt, then the future looks bleak for the Blues.

Home supporters in attendance appeared cognisant of the Hazard exit rumours:

It's been a struggle all season even with Hazard's brilliance in the fold, without it this is a squad devoid of inspiration. Sadly, there may be little Chelsea can do to prevent the inevitable, with rumours Hazard will become a Real Madrid player growing every day.

The Sun's Oscar Paul reported on Sunday how Hazard wants Chelsea to honour his desire to move to the Spanish capital. Paul also noted how Los Blancos are "willing to pay up to £90m" to make a deal happen.

While fetching a fee of this scale would give Chelsea the means to rebuild, it wouldn't mask the fact no other player is capable of such magic.

Replacing Hazard's numbers won't take one signing in this summer's transfer window. It will require multiple new faces, all quality players who can make the Blues less reliant on one man.

Said reliance has been an unhealthy byproduct of Hazard's superb individual campaign:

Take those contributions away and Chelsea aren't a top-four team. In fact, the Blues probably aren't even among the top six.

The chances of Chelsea staring down the barrel of seventh next season are stronger than they may appear. Teams behind them can attract quality players thanks to the riches available through the league's lucrative television deal.

Consider Wolverhampton Wanderers, currently the best of the rest, recruiting proven internationals Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio and Raul Jimenez. Then there is a Leicester City side playing a slick brand of football on the watch of manager Brendan Rodgers, who can rely on Jamie Vardy and James Maddison in forward areas.

Today's opponents aren't in the FA Cup final by accident. There is ample skill and strength thanks to Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton have also turned the corner under Marco Silva, with few teams in the division possessing as much artistry, thanks to Richarlison, Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson. The Toffees also boast a rock-solid defence:

There are ample strong-enough contenders queuing up to take the place of a Chelsea team likely to lose the one player who has papered over significant cracks this season.

With Hazard there is tempo, without him Chelsea will slow to a pedestrian crawl, both on the pitch and in the standings next season.

What's Next?

Chelsea host Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final on Thursday, before returning to domestic action for a game away to Leicester City on Sunday, May 12.

Watford will also be in action next Sunday, when the Hornets host West Ham United at Vicarage Road, ahead of facing Manchester City at Wembley.