Manchester United Draw with Huddersfield, Lose Out on EPL Top-4 Finish

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United suffered a final blow to their Premier League top-four aspirations on Sunday, drawing 1-1 with Huddersfield. The Red Devils are winless in their past four matches in the competition, and with Chelsea beating Watford, their bid to play in next year's UEFA Champions League is over.

Things started well for the Red Devils, who took the lead through Scott McTominay inside 10 minutes. A blunder from Luke Shaw gifted Isaac Mbenza the equaliser after an hour of play, and United couldn't regain the lead.

Chelsea started the day in the lead in the race for fourth place, two points ahead of Arsenal and three in front of United. They easily beat Watford, while the Gunners will host Brighton & Hove Albion to close out Sunday's action.

All three teams have one more match to play. United take on Cardiff City, Chelsea visit Leicester City and Arsenal face Burnley.

McTominay's Progression Shows United Must Trust in Academy

McTominay's early goal on Sunday wasn't the prettiest, as the United midfielder took advantage of both poor defending and a bad mistake from goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

The stopper's dreadful effort to stop the shot was cause for laughter on Twitter, including from sports writer David McDonnell:

But the goal was hardly McTominay's only highlight, as the 22-year-old was one of the driving forces behind the Red Devils' bright start. He added some much-needed intensity to the midfield, and his pressure caused havoc for the Terriers.

It continued what has been an excellent year for the Scotland international:

He's the latest academy product to make an impact for the senior team, joining the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard. There's more talent in the pipeline in the form of Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood, and it's vital that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't overlook his youngsters next season.

Per James Robson of the Evening Standard, the Red Devils plan on spending big this summer, bringing in as many as five star players. But the club should limit its spending to world-class talent in key areas, like central midfield and on the wing, and rely on the emerging talent as depth, giving them a chance to develop into the stars they can become.

It's a formula that worked wonders for the club in the past―fans fondly remember the Class of 92―and one the Red Devils should stick to next season.

Sanchez Will Be Worth the Risk This Summer

Former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez got another chance to prove his worth on Sunday, getting his ninth start of the Premier League campaign.

The 30-year-old has been a flop at Old Trafford, and club legend Gary Neville struggled to put his finger on what exactly has gone wrong:

He also noted the last two matches of the season would give the Chilean a final chance to prove himself, and his effort in the first half offered hope, as sports writer Jonas Giaever highlighted:

But things went south after the break, as he left the pitch with an injury after 54 minutes. In a United career that has been filled with setbacks, it felt like a fitting end.

It seems likely United will try to part with the winger this summer, but finding a taker could prove tricky. Per Goal's Kris Voakes, his enormous £390,000-per-week contract has already caused an imbalance in the United dressing room, and other clubs won't want to make the same mistake. Sanchez likely won't favour a pay cut, either.

If he is, or if United are willing to eat some of his salary in a loan deal, Sanchez could be worth the risk and could even end up as the steal of the summer. The former Barcelona man was electric for Arsenal, and in the right situation, he could blossom yet again.

European giants like Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain could use another class winger, and perhaps a change of scenery is all that's needed for the Sanchez of old to return. It's a risk those clubs have to take—as long as the price is right.

What's Next?

The final Premier League matchday is set for May 12. United take on Cardiff, and the Terriers visit Southampton.