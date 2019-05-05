LeBron James Hearing of Magic Johnson's Exit: 'Man, Get the F--k Out of My Face'

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James revealed his understandable reaction to team president of basketball operations Magic Johnson stepping down from his post during an impromptu mid-April press conference (warning: video contains profanity):

James, who noted his response in an episode of his HBO show The Shop, was naturally surprised upon hearing the news. The same goes for Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, who said that he found out through James in the locker room.

The Johnson resignation capped a bizarre year in Los Angeles, one that started with high expectations but ended with the team finishing 11 games out of the playoffs at 37-45.

Of note, the quartet of James, Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma only played 23 games together due to injuries, going 15-8 during that span but 22-37 otherwise. Furthermore, Anthony Davis trade rumors hung over the Lakers like a rain cloud in midseason.

After the season, the Lakers and head coach Luke Walton "mutually" parted.

Now the team is currently without a head coach or a president of basketball operations, and it's unclear where they would stand in any Davis sweepstakes considering his current team, the New Orleans Pelicans, does not have a general manager yet after firing Dell Demps in February.

Naturally, things are a bit chaotic in Los Angeles. However, they may have some stability at the head coaching position soon, with Tyronn Lue the apparent front-runner to be the team's next leader, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.