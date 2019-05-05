Stephen Curry: Finger Injury 'No Excuse' for Struggles in Warriors' Game 3 Loss

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Although Stephen Curry dislocated his finger in Game 2, he didn't blame the injury for his struggles in Game 3 on Saturday.

"If I'm out there playing, gotta produce," he said after the game, per Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. "And it just didn't happen tonight."

The Golden State Warriors star played 45 minutes in the 126-121 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets, but he struggled with his shot throughout the night. Curry finished with 17 points on 7-of-23 shooting from the field, including just 2-of-9 from three-point range.

Without question, the most embarrassing moment of the night came when he missed this dunk in the final minute of overtime:

Between his ankle injury coming into the series and his finger injury suffered last game, there are plenty of reasons for Curry to struggle on the court. However, he still expects more of himself.

The Warriors will hope he can get back on track Monday for Game 4.