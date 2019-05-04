Video: Stephen Curry Misses Dunk at End of Warriors Game 3 OT Loss vs. Rockets

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

A rough game from Stephen Curry ended in the worst possible way: a missed dunk in the final minute to seal the loss.

The Golden State Warriors star tried to cut the gap to one possession with 19.2 seconds left in overtime but ended up with nothing but rim on his open dunk attempt.

That became the final play in the Houston Rockets' 126-121 overtime win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday.

Curry struggled all game, scoring 17 points on 7-of-23 shooting from the field. However, none of the shots were as bad as his last one.

Considering how ruthless social media can be, this might be a mistake that is shown again and again while haunting the guard throughout his career.