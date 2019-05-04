Barcelona Announce Ousmane Dembele Suffered Hamstring Injury in Celta Vigo Loss

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Barcelona's 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday was compounded by a hamstring injury for Ousmane Dembele, who left the pitch after just six minutes.

The club took to Twitter to announce further testing will take place to determine how serious the injury is:

Alex Collado replaced the 21-year-old. Maxi Gomez and Iago Aspas got the goals for Celta Vigo.

The loss of Dembele could be a major blow with an eye on Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool. Barcelona won the first leg of the semi-final 3-0, leaving them in a great position at Anfield.

Defending a three-goal lead, the Catalans are expected to aim for the counter-attack. While Dembele isn't an automatic starter, he is one of their biggest counter-attacking weapons, combining blistering speed with great technical ability.

Sportswriter Karl Matchett noted the loss:

The France international has found the net eight times in La Liga this season while also bagging three goals in Europe. He can play on either wing, and his energy plays well off the bench, where he can provide a spark when needed.

Philippe Coutinho started the first leg in a wide role, but he continued what has been a disappointing season, and the home fans jeered him when he left the pitch. Lionel Messi, who scored twice, voiced his disapproval of the fans' reaction after the match, per Jordan Seward of MailOnline.

Coutinho will likely be in for an even rougher treatment on Tuesday, going up against former club Liverpool. Manager Ernesto Valverde could have opted to start Dembele instead and make things a little easier on his team, but this injury has ruined such a place.