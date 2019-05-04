Pat Shumur: Eli Manning 'Had No Response' to Giants Drafting Daniel Jones

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Eli Manning was apparently silent after the New York Giants added his long-term successor in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Saturday that Manning "had no response" to Jones' arrival.

Prior to the draft, New York had largely avoided positioning a young quarterback as the heir apparent. Nobody seriously expected 2017 third-rounder Davis Webb or 2018 fourth-rounder Kyle Lauletta to seriously challenge Manning for the starting job.

Jones, on the other hand, will clearly receive the keys to the offense sooner or later.

The former Duke star was diplomatic when discussing the relationship between himself and Manning going forward Friday, per NJ Advance Media's Matt Lombardo:

"We both want the same things. We want the Giants to win football games. That's the goal of everyone here. I'm certainly going to let that be known that that's my goal. However that happens, whatever the plan is, I'm here to do that. I understand my role is to learn from him, but I'm going to be working every day to improve myself every day and make sure I’m improving. At the end of the day, we want to win games. If that's the mindset, we'll be good."

Perhaps the Giants hope to mimic the Kansas City Chiefs' transition from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes was an understudy in 2017 before Kansas City traded Smith to the Washington Redskins, and Smith went out of his way to help the rookie adjust to the NFL during their time together.

Manning is a free agent after the 2019 season, which would allow the Giants to make a seamless transition. That doesn't guarantee that Manning and Jones can forge the same kind of relationship Smith and Mahomes did, however.

Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers had a bitter divorce after the 2007 season, in part because the franchise was ready to move on to Aaron Rodgers.

Managing the quarterback dynamic is likely to be among Shurmur's most difficult tasks in 2019.