Red Sox News: Eduardo Nunez Activated from IL After Back Injury

The Boston Red Sox announced they activated second baseman Eduardo Nunez from the injured list Saturday.

Nunez hasn't played since Boston's 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees on April 17 after he suffered a mid-back strain.

Through 17 games, Nunez has a .178 on-base percentage and a .182 slugging percentage with five RBI and three stolen bases. While he hasn't gotten off to a great start, the 31-year-old provides experience to an infield beset by injuries.

The Red Sox have had to play Michael Chavis—primarily a third baseman in the minors—at second base while Nunez, Brock Holt (shoulder) and Dustin Pedroia (knee) were all on the IL.

The timing of Nunez's return is fortuitous after Tzu-Wei Lin was hurt in Friday's 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. The team announced it placed Lin on the IL with a left knee sprain.

Boston sits fourth in the American League East at 15-18, 6.5 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. FanGraphs gives the team a 57.0 percent chance of reaching the postseason and a 16.1 percent chance of claiming a division title.

Though Chavis has excelled at the plate with a 1.061 OPS in 42 at-bats, having Nunez healthy again is a positive development for the Red Sox as they look to get their season back on track.