Red Sox News: Eduardo Nunez Activated from IL After Back Injury

Red Sox News: Eduardo Nunez Activated from IL After Back InjuryMay 4, 2019
The Boston Red Sox announced they activated second baseman Eduardo Nunez from the injured list Saturday.
Nunez hasn't played since Boston's 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees on April 17 after he suffered a mid-back strain.
Through 17 games, Nunez has a .178 on-base percentage and a .182 slugging percentage with five RBI and three stolen bases. While he hasn't gotten off to a great start, the 31-year-old provides experience to an infield beset by injuries.
The Red Sox have had to play Michael Chavis—primarily a third baseman in the minors—at second base while Nunez, Brock Holt (shoulder) and Dustin Pedroia (knee) were all on the IL.
The timing of Nunez's return is fortuitous after Tzu-Wei Lin was hurt in Friday's 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. The team announced it placed Lin on the IL with a left knee sprain.
Boston sits fourth in the American League East at 15-18, 6.5 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. FanGraphs gives the team a 57.0 percent chance of reaching the postseason and a 16.1 percent chance of claiming a division title.
Though Chavis has excelled at the plate with a 1.061 OPS in 42 at-bats, having Nunez healthy again is a positive development for the Red Sox as they look to get their season back on track.