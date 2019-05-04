Leandro Trossard's Agent Says Arsenal Summer Transfer Is Possible

MB Media/Getty Images

The agent of Lucas Trossard has said the Genk winger could join Arsenal this summer as speculation continues to swirl around his signature.

Trossard has been one of the Belgian club's standout stars this season, and representative Josy Comhair recently told Het Nieuwsblad (h/t Goal's Stephen Darwin) a move to north London could be on the cards.

Comhair said a Bundesliga transfer is possible but specified Arsenal as another potential destination: "There is no agreement with any club yet. But I think that Germany is a beautiful country for him. You can take it one step higher via Germany. Because with Arsenal you are immediately at the highest level and you can almost only go down. But yes, it can also be Arsenal."

Trossard has been associated with a move to the Emirates Stadium for a number of months, and he seems like one of the more likely figures to leave Genk this summer should the right offer come in.

The 24-year-old has scored 22 goals and recorded 10 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions this season.

Journalist James Benge found his return of eight goals in 11 UEFA Europa League appearances particularly impressive:

Genk have cultivated a reputation as a prolific developer of Belgian talent in recent years. Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly have all spent time within their ranks at one point or another.

De Bruyne and ex-Chelsea stopper Courtois have found great success in the Premier League, and Comhair referred to another England export when detailing what kind of transfer fee he felt Trossard would attract.

He continued: "If you sell [Wilfred] Ndidi [to Leicester City] for €17 million, you can sell Leandro for 20, you know. For less than €20 million you don't have Leandro."

Though his agent surely has a vested interest in how much Trossard costs—he's likely to net a percentage of that figure, after all—Comhair also appears wary of his client moving up in the football world too quickly.

Arsenal are lacking in natural wingers since they sent Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in place of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018. Alex Iwobi and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are among their usual wide options, but Trossard has dazzled out wide this season and boasts a brilliant goal ratio for one in his position.

Belgian reporter Kristof Terreur previously cited interest from Tottenham Hotspur, though only Arsenal appear to be genuine in their chase for the player:

Gunners manager Unai Emery is approaching his second summer transfer window at the club, but failure to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League could hamper their options in terms of targets.

The pursuit of Trossard may not be affected too much should they miss out, however, and his agent's valuation puts the Genk star firmly within their reach should they make a concrete offer.