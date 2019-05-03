Cavaliers HC Rumors: Spurs Assistant Ime Udoka to Interview for Vacant Job

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers will reportedly hold an interview this weekend with San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka about their head coaching vacancy.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update Friday.

Udoka played seven NBA seasons, including three across two stints with the Spurs, during a playing career that also included stops in Argentina, France and Spain.

The 41-year-old Oregon native retired in 2012 and joined San Antonio's coaching staff the same year. He's spent the past seven seasons as an assistant on Gregg Popovich's staff. He won an NBA championship in that role in 2014.

In May 2017, Udoka told Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News that he felt prepared to become a head coach, but relished the chance to work with one of the greatest coaches in NBA history until his time arrived.

"I'm being patient, but I am looking forward to the opportunity," he said. "We'll see what happens, but I definitely think I'm ready."

Popovich added: "Well respected, very knowledgeable, hard working. I couldn't ask for any more."

The Cavaliers have cast a wide net in their search to replace Larry Drew. Here's a look at the other known candidates, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

Denver Nuggets assistant coach Jordi Fernandez

Denver Nuggets assistant coach Wes Unseld Jr.

Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach David Vanterpool

Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Nate Tibbetts

Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jamahl Mosley

Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard

Former Memphis Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff

The Cavs' selection will inherit a team that went 19-63 record during the 2018-19 season. They should be in position to land a new franchise building block early in the 2019 NBA draft, though. Duke Blue Devils teammates Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett as well as Murray State Racers point guard Ja Morant headline the class.