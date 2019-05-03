Giants' Daniel Jones: 'It's My Job to Make People Believe in Me' amid Criticism

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is saying all the right things following general manager Dave Gettleman's controversial decision to use the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on the former Duke signal-caller.

According to ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan, Jones knows it is up to him to change the perception that he was a bad pick: "It's my job to make people believe in me. I understand that. There is a lot of work to do, and I'm excited to do it."

It is no secret that a large portion of the Giants fanbase reacted negatively to New York taking Jones with Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Kentucky pass-rusher Josh Allen still on the board.

Jones acknowledged that he is aware of the criticism: "It would be hard to be completely unaware of all that stuff and the way it works nowadays. But I don't focus on it. There is a lot to focus on. There is a lot to learn for me right now, being here learning the offense and trying to pick up a lot of stuff. I'm not sure I can afford to really focus on [criticism] too much."

While Jones has the look and skill set of a star quarterback at the NFL level, he never put up big numbers collegiately.

Last season, Jones completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 2,674 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions at Duke while rushing for 319 yards and three scores.

Meanwhile, Haskins completed 70.0 percent of his attempts for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight picks en route to finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Gettleman noted that Jones' performance as Senior Bowl MVP was a factor in his rise up the Giants' draft board, which was eye-roll-inducing for many Giants fans since New York also selected the previous two Senior Bowl MVPs in Davis Webb and Kyle Lauletta.

Another reason for Jones' selection may have been his connection with Duke coach David Cutcliffe, who is credited with developing Giants quarterback Eli Manning and his future Hall of Fame brother, Peyton Manning.

Jones is working against several preconceived notions, but he can change the narrative by proving people wrong at the next level, much like Donovan McNabb did when Philadelphia Eagles fans booed his selection as the second overall pick in 1999.