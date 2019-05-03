Ander Herrera: Manchester United Players 'Should All Feel Disappointed'

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Ander Herrera has said Manchester United's squad must take responsibility for their failure this season, with the club set to end the campaign without a trophy.

The Spanish midfielder was critical and said the Red Devils players "should all feel disappointed" after Jose Mourinho was sacked as coach last December.

According to United's official website, Herrera added United are going to continue fighting for an unlikely top-four finish as they visit Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Sunday.

"I don’t like to talk personally, I like to talk as a group. I think football is a team sport. I think you have to analyse the season from the team point of view and we are disappointed. To be honest, when a manager is sacked, for me it’s also the responsibility of the players. We have to take responsibility for it – it is not only the manager and the staff. The players have a big responsibility and that’s why I think we should all feel disappointed because we haven’t been able to achieve the objectives. For me, the objectives for this club for every season should be fighting for the titles and we haven’t fought for them so let’s take responsibility every player."

Herrera could be on his way out of Old Trafford after failing to sign a new contract at United. The player's current deal expires in the summer.

Per Robert Summerscales of MailOnline, the popular 29-year-old reportedly could depart for Paris Saint-Germain, with Sunday's visit to the Terriers his last away game for the club.

Herrera also gave his backing to compatriot David de Gea as he spoke with club media.

The goalkeeper has ofter been his side's saviour, winning United's player of the year on four occasions, but the stopper has made significant errors in recent games.

"Of course, he’s disappointed because no one wants to make mistakes but if someone at this club is allowed to, it’s David," said Herrera. "He has given us a lot of points in the last few years, he’s been crucial for us – probably our best player in the last seven or eight years. So no problem at all, he’ll be there helping us in the last two games."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed he will not be dropping De Gea for final away match of the season, per ESPN FC's Rob Dawson:

It has been a catastrophic end to the season for Solskjaer, and his players' lack of fitness has proved to be telling in the final weeks of the campaign.

If the Norwegian can bolster the energy levels in his squad during pre-season, the club have a capable base of young talent to develop.

The prime issue has been United's starting selection, and when injuries have struck, poor form has immediately followed for senior players.

Solskjaer needs to add quality to his defence in the summer and build from the back as he restructures his options.