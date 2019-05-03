Lakers Head Coach Rumors: LA to Focus on Ty Lue After Suns Hire Monty Williams

May 3, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to hire Tyronn Lue as the next head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, though a formal offer has yet to be made.

That comes in the wake of Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reporting that the Phoenix Suns are hiring Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams as their next head coach.

                

