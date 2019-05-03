Kyle Lowry: Not Helping Kawhi Leonard Enough After Raptors Lose Game 3 vs. 76ers

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors find themselves trailing the Philadelphia 76ers two games to one following a 116-95 loss in Game 3 on Thursday night, and All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry has acknowledged that Kawhi Leonard hasn't been getting enough help from his teammates.

Specifically from Lowry himself.

"We've got to help him," Lowry told ESPN's Tim Bontemps on Thursday. "I was literally saying it during the game. We have to help him. He's doing everything he can possibly do offensively and defensively to f--king win games, and myself, I'm not helping him enough.

"I'm not putting it on nobody else but me."

