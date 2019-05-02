Kyle Lowry: Ben Simmons Said Elbow to Groin Wasn't Intentional; 'Not a Big Deal'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry isn't looking to make a big deal out of a questionable elbow from the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons during Game 3 on Thursday night.

Early in the second quarter, Lowry wound up undercutting Simmons while trying to box him out, sending the Sixers star to the floor. As Lowry stood above him directly after the fall, Simmons appeared to take a shot at the five-time All-Star below the belt:

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

No foul was called on the play.

After the game, Lowry said he didn't believe it was an intentional elbow from Simmons.

"It's nothing," Lowry said, according to TSN Sports' Josh Lewenberg. "He said he didn't mean to do it. I'm not gonna dwell on something that wasn't called. It is what it is. It's not a big deal."

It's important to note these two have a history. Lowry and Simmons were both ejected from a game back on Jan. 15, 2018 after they exchanged words in the final seconds. Simmons appeared to motion to his opponent that he'd meet him behind the scenes, but nothing came of it—although not because Lowry wasn't down for it.