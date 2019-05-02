Brett Brown: Healthy Joel Embiid Is Best Player in Raptors vs. 76ers Series

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A healthy Joel Embiid is one of the biggest game-changers in the NBA in Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown's eyes.

After Embiid put up 33 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a 116-95 victory over the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 on Thursday night, Brown was asked if he felt a healthy Embiid was the best player in the series.

"Yes," Brown responded, according to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com.

Brown would also go on to say Embiid is the Sixers' "crown jewel," via KYW Newsradio's Dave Uram:

Embiid battled knee soreness late in the regular season and during the team's first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. It hasn't kept off the court against Toronto, though. Following a monster Game 3, the two-time All-Star is now averaging 20.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in the series, helping Philadelphia grab a 2-1 lead.

If the Sixers are going to win their first championship since 1983, having a healthy Embiid figures to be a key.