NBA Playoffs 2019: Updated Bracket Results, Odds and Championship Predictions

Thursday's single-game slate of the 2019 NBA playoffs delivered two clear messages.

The first being that Joel Embiid is very much a man on a mission. The All-Star was everywhere throughout the Philadelphia 76ers' 116-95 win over the Toronto Raptors, delivering 33 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and one highlight hammer heard 'round the world.

The other was just as direct—Kawhi Leonard needs more help. A lot more help.

Leonard was brilliant as he's been throughout these playoffs, tallying a team-high 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting. But Toronto was torpedoed by dismal showings from Kyle Lowry (seven points, 2-of-10) and Marc Gasol (seven, 2-of-6), and the Raptors never had a lead or even a tie.

With at least two games in the books for all four series, we're getting a clearer picture of how this postseason might play out. We'll predict each round's winners below, examine the latest championship odds (via VegasInsider.com) and examine three odds worth your attention.

NBA Playoffs: Semifinal Round Standings and Predictions

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 4 Boston Celtics | Record: Tied 1-1 | Prediction: MIL 4-2

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers | Record: PHI 2-1 | Prediction: TOR 4-3

Western Conference

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Houston Rockets | Record: GS 2-0 | Prediction: GS 4-1

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers | Record: Tied 1-1 | Prediction: DEN 4-3

Playoff Predictions

Conference Finals

Bucks over Raptors 4-3

Warriors over Nuggets 4-1

Finals

Warriors over Bucks 4-2

Championship Odds

Golden State Warriors 1/2

Milwaukee Bucks 7/1

Houston Rockets 15/1

Philadelphia 76ers 15/1

Toronto Raptors 15/1

Boston Celtics 18/1

Portland Trail Blazers 30/1

Denver Nuggets 52/1

Golden State Warriors: 1/2

Three titles in four years kind of speak for themselves, no?

OK, fine.

The Warriors aren't the obvious choice just because they always win. They're the pick for rostering all key contributors from those previous banner-raising groups.

Kevin Durant is basically a 7'0" shooting guard on offense and an all-purpose stopper at the other end. Despite already winning MVP honors of the regular season (2013-14) and the Finals (2017 and 2018), he's apparently unlocked an even greater level of his game. Through eight playoff outings, he's averaging an NBA-best 34.3 points while posting a pristine 52.7/40.7/90.5 shooting slash.

Containing KD is hard enough on its own, but that's just the beginning.

Teams must also deal with two-time MVP Stephen Curry, historic sharpshooter Klay Thompson and point-center/immovable object Draymond Green. Somehow, pass all of those tests, and there's still a chance Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and/or Kevon Looney gets the best of you.

While wagering on the Warriors requires risking twice as much as your potential reward, this feels as close to easy money as any squad can in an eight-team field.

Toronto Raptors: 15/1

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Woe is the North for now, but let's not discard six-plus months of data over two losses—the first of which was only decided by five points.

Toronto is really good.

This was one of two teams with top-five rankings on both offense and defense. Leonard forced his way into the regular-season MVP discussion and has upped the ante in the playoffs. Pascal Siakam is one of the best players we never talk about. And while Kyle Lowry's recent struggles (and rocky playoff track record) will put him under the spotlight, he was this year's fourth-ranked point guard in ESPN's real plus-minus.

Given the magnitude of the postseason and the spotlight's glare on a one-game night, all the forecasts will likely tell you the sky is falling on the Raptors.

It's. One. Game.

If Toronto can even the score Sunday, it's back to Canada with home-court advantage in hand. It might be worth getting back on the bandwagon now before it's overcrowded by week's end.

Philadelphia 76ers: 15/1

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

How many teams can trot out a stronger quintet than the Sixers' lineup of Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and Embiid? I can only think of one, and it claimed three of the last four world titles.

Philly isn't the deepest team you'll find. The pieces might not all fit the same puzzle.

But the talent at the top is incredible—like, a face-melting plus-34.5 net rating for the aforementioned five incredible. That might be the only thing that matters.

Philly's lack of shooting depth can be concerning, and a few horrifically timed cold nights could spell its demise. But this team has a skyscraper's ceiling. It's rare to get odds like this on a team with so much high-level talent.

If you want to throw a dart at a non-Warriors contender, you might want to aim it at the one rostering a game-changing 7-footer who could be the perfect counter to the Association's small-ball revolution.

