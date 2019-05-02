Steph Curry Expected to Play in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 3 After Finger Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is expected to play in Game 3 against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night after he dislocated the middle finger on his left hand during Tuesday's Game 2, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell.

"He practiced fully," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said on Thursday, per Friedell. "He's got it taped up but it's probably good that we've got a few days off. So hopefully [the pain] will continue to go down as we get closer to game time."

The two-time NBA MVP had to make his way to the locker room in the opening minutes of Game 2 after he walked off the court in obvious discomfort:

X-rays taken Tuesday came back negative.

Curry would miss just more than three minutes of game time before he checked back in, and he went on to log 33 minutes in Game 2. While he posted 20 points in a 115-109 victory, the six-time All-Star hardly looked like himself. He shot just 6-of-16 from the floor, including a 3-of-13 showing from three-point range while two fingers on his left hand were taped together.

After helping the Warriors grab a 2-0 series lead, Curry downplayed the injury, per the Mercury News' Matt Schneidman:

"It hurts, but it'll be alright. I didn't break anything. I am fortunate and some higher powers were looking out for me on that one, but hopefully before Saturday that goes away and I'll be fine. I was able to play. It's different when I've never had a dislocated finger like that before and they pop it back in and you're just dealing with pain, but I wasn't thinking about it out there."

This is just the latest postseason injury Curry has battled in recent years. He missed six games due to an MCLsprain during the 2016 playoffs and was sidelined for the first six contests with a knee injury last year.

Golden State went 5-6 during an 11-game stretch without Curry (groin) earlier this season.