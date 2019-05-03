Chelsea vs. Watford: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea could finish their Premier League season with a flourish as they welcome Watford in their last home game of the season on Sunday.

The Blues have two league matches to play and could seal UEFA Champions League qualification with a victory if Arsenal and Manchester United lose their games.

However, the Stamford Bridge club have not won in their last three in the league, and Maurizio Sarri continues to pick a starting XI riddled with inconsistency.

Watford might have one eye on their upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 18, distracting their immediate focus.

Date: Sunday, May 5

Time: 2 p.m. (GMT), 9 a.m. (ET)

Odds: Chelsea: 2-5, Watford: 7-1, draw: 4-1

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV: CNBC (U.S.)

Odds according to Oddschecker



Preview

Sarri's first year in England has been a huge challenge for the Italian. The coach inherited a side that lacks the variation to play different systems.

The Blues started the league campaign on fire, unbeaten for 18 games until a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in November, but the loss triggered a malaise at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri has been unable to resurrect the early season impact, and Chelsea have often looked uninspired and, at times, disinterested.

An impressive run in the UEFA Europa League has kept the season fresh for supporters, and the slump in results at Arsenal and Manchester United have aided the Blues' chances of a top-four finish.

Watford have produced one of their most impressive campaign's this term, but the success in the cup has refocussed their priorities.

The Hornets' league form has been affected and Javi Gracia's team have registered only one win in their last four.

Watford are safe in mid-table, potentially handing the impetuous to Chelsea, who need the points more urgently.

Gracia could take the option to rest his best players as an exciting trip to Wembley Stadium grows ever closer.

Chelsea could only draw 1-1 away at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday. The result could tempt Sarri to save his superstar talent for the return match.

Eden Hazard was surprisingly left on the bench in Germany, and the Belgian made a cameo in the second half, saving his legs for future battles.

Hazard's form will be vital in the closing games of the season. The player has reportedly been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but he remains Chelsea's most lethal forward.

The 28-year-old has an impressive 16 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League this season, and if Chelsea close out Sarri's first year with a trophy, Hazard is certain to play a major part.