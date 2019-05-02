Report: Nets' D'Angelo Russell Cited for Marijuana Possession at Airport

Elsa/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star D'Angelo Russell was cited for marijuana possession Wednesday night at New York's LaGuardia Airport, according to A.J. Perez of USA Today.

Police reportedly found marijuana hidden inside a container that was made to look like an Arizona Iced Tea can in Russell's luggage during a routine search of his checked bag.

The 23-year-old continued on his flight to Louisville, Kentucky, but received a summons to appear in court.

Per Perez, Russell would be forced to enter the league's marijuana program if he is convicted of possession, but he wouldn't be suspended until the third violation.

The Nets offseason began only recently, with the team losing its first-round matchup to the Philadelphia 76ers in five games. The squad's last game came on April 23.

Meanwhile, this is a big summer for Russell, who is a restricted free agent for the first time. He has an opportunity to test the market, although the Nets will have a chance to match any deal.

"I definitely want to be here. But I also know it's a business, too," Russell said about potentially remaining with the Nets, per Ian Begley of ESPN.