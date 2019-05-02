Addison Russell Reinstated by Cubs After Domestic Violence Ban, Sent to Triple-A

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell has been officially reinstated by the Chicago Cubs and optioned to Triple-A Iowa:

Russell had been suspended 40 games by Major League Baseball as a result of domestic violence allegations. The suspension dated back to Sept. 21 of last season. He missed 12 games in 2018 and the first 28 games of the 2019 campaign.

The 25-year-old was originally accused of physical and emotional abuse by his ex-wife, Melisa Reidy, in a blog post published last September.

Russell was already in Triple-A preparing for the season, going 5-for-20 with a home run in his first six games of action. He is now eligible to return to the major league roster, but the latest transaction means he will stay in the minors.

General manager Theo Epstein recently said Russell will remain at Triple-A for several weeks getting back into playing shape, per Steve Gardner of USA Today. He will also spend time at both shortstop and second base, where he will split time once he earns a promotion.

Additionally, the team has been working to ensure he improves himself as a person.

"I do think it's appropriate to note there has been progress, even as there's a tremendous amount of work ahead for him," Epstein said, per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune. "He's put a lot of work in, as he's needed to, talking to him and more important, talking to the people in his life.

"They notice improvements, the way he's handled himself in important situations and improvements in the relationships and the way he's functioning as a father and partner. Those are all good signs."