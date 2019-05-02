Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen Suffered Nose Injury, Not Concussion in UCL vs. Ajax

VI-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen suffered a nose injury against Ajax in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, with the club confirming the player did not have a concussion.

Spurs announced on their official website the Belgium international will rehabilitate after almost fainting on the field of play, leading to his substitution in the first leg in London.

A statement read:

"Following a thorough review over the past 48 hours by our medical staff as well as by an independent neurologist with special interest in sport-related concussion today, it has been concluded that Jan Vertonghen did not suffer a concussion during Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Ajax."

"The Belgium defender suffered an injury to his nose due to a challenge during the game which resulted in heavy bleeding. He was deemed fit to continue playing after an on-field assessment. All Football Association concussion guidelines were followed."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.