Newcastle vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

The penultimate games of the Premier League season take place this weekend, with Liverpool hoping to maintain their challenge as they travel to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side remain only one point behind leaders Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's men host Leicester City on Monday.

The Reds suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, meaning their best chance of silverware will be if the Sky Blues slip up in their final two league games.

Date: Saturday, May 4

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Newcastle: 9-1, Liverpool: 4-11, draw: 4-1

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV: Sky Sports (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Preview

As Messi curled his world-class free-kick past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker on Wednesday, Reds fans in the Camp Nou stood mesmerised in the stands.

Klopp's side had given an excellent account of themselves in Catalonia. However, a sizeable defeat to the La Liga champions could contribute towards Liverpool ending the season without a trophy success.

The Anfield giant have emerged as one of the best teams on the planet in the past 12 months, making advancements in defence to compliment their outstanding attack.

However, with Manchester City maintaining their form, Liverpool know their league destiny does not lie in their own hands.

A victory against the Magpies is essential, and if City drop points against a resurgent Leicester, Liverpool could yet get their hands on a trophy that has eluded them.

Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, the Reds have failed to reign supreme in England's top flight over the course of a season.

Klopp has formed a squad worthy of winning the title, and all Liverpool can do now is collect the next six points on offer.

The German boss told BT Sport he was pleased with his team's display against Barca, but his attention now switches to Newcastle:

Newcastle have done just enough to keep their heads above water at the conclusion of the season. The Magpies' upturn in recent form has seen them surge 11 points clear of the relegation zone, allowing them a stress-free end to the campaign.

Former Liverpool coach Rafael Benitez has done a commendable job at Newcastle on a limited budget, and the Spaniard remains a popular figure on Merseyside.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three in the league and Liverpool will be taking on a team that's made positive adjustments.

The January signing of Miguel Almiron from MLS side Atlanta United has improved the Magpies attack, and the form of Isaac Hayden has enhanced Benitez's midfield.

Hayden has four assists in the Premier League this term, and English sides will be scouting his talent after a breakout campaign.

The 24-year-old has expressed a desire to leave the club for family reasons. Hayden would be a significant loss if he departs in the summer.

This season has been one of the most memorable as Liverpool and Manchester City produce unrivalled consistency in their results.

Guardiola holds all the cards moving into the last two fixtures but Klopp could still have an ace up his sleeve if the champions do the unthinkable and drop points.