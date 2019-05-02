Aaron Wan-Bissaka Rules out Summer Transfer Amid Manchester United Rumours

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has said he expects to be at the club next season amid speculation linking him with a summer transfer.

The England youth international has excelled this term, establishing himself as one of the standout full-backs in the Premier League. Unsurprisingly, rumours have started to gather pace about a possible transfer.

When asked about the interest, Wan-Bissaka said it's a measure of the standards he has set this season but noted he will be paying little interest to the reports, per Simon Collings of the Evening Standard.

"The situation just shows that my performances don't go unnoticed," he said. "But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season. I have got three years left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now."

Per Collings, Manchester United have shown the strongest interest in the 21-year-old, although Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have also been linked with a move.

The consistency shown by the young defender was recognised on Wednesday, when he was named as the Eagles' Player of the Year. The Palace Twitter account posted the following clip of some of Wan-Bissaka's best defensive moments:

As relayed by Statman Dave, it's not only in his tackling that the Palace man has excelled this season:

Given he only broke into the Palace first team at the end of last season, it's testament to his talent that he's been able to adapt to top flight football so quick.

This season, there have been few wingers able to get the better of him. Wan-Bissaka has the defensive instincts of a veteran meshed with the dynamism and energy of a young player. Getting past him has proven to be a huge challenge as a result.

If he is to progress into an elite full-back, there's no doubt he will need to improve going forward, but he's made strides in this area.

Former Crystal Palace star Mark Bright said Wan-Bissaka can set an example for other youngsters in the squad:

Of the clubs mentioned, it's not a shock that United's interest is the strongest. They've struggled to find a regular right-back this term, with 34-year-old Ashley Young beginning to show his age in recent weeks.

While Diogo Dalot is a fine prospect, landing a talent like Wan-Bissaka would be a boost to the Red Devils. Given he's secure on a long-term contract and happy in south London, Palace would surely demand a huge fee to let him go.