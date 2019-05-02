Report: PSG Owner Qatar Sports Investments Considers Scaling Back Involvement

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Qatar Sports Investments, the owner of Paris Saint-Germain, is reportedly considering scaling back its involvement in the club.

According to Le Parisien (h/t Football Italia), while the organisation has pumped massive money into the Ligue 1 side since 2011, the Emir of Qatar and other investors are said to have been left underwhelmed by the Paris outfit's relative lack of progress.

It's said the Emir even considers PSG's struggles outside of their domestic competitions as "harmful to his image."

QSI is also said to be considering a shift in focus, with Serie A side Roma said to be of interest, as well as teams in English football's second tier, the Championship.

Per Football Italia, Roma President Jim Pallotta dismissed the speculation to RomaPress.us, saying: "There is nothing to it. This is fake.

PSG have made progress since QSI became involved in the club, securing their status as the most dominant team in France. As ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson relayed, despite their wretched recent form, they could still accumulate a record points total in Ligue 1 this season:

Even so, you sense the ownership group would have liked to have seen more progress in the UEFA Champions League, especially following the extraordinary investment in players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe—the pair's signings are respectively the first and second most expensive transfers in football history, costing a combined £356 million.

In recent editions of the competition, PSG have been knocked out in embarrassing fashion too. In 2017, they lost 6-1 away to Barcelona in the second leg of their last-16 showdown, having won 4-0 in Paris.

This season, they were involved in another dramatic collapse at the same stage, with Marcus Rashford's last-gasp penalty seeing Manchester United overturn a 2-0 deficit with a 3-1 win in Paris (U.S. only):

Since that elimination, their campaign has crumbled. Another trophy slipped out of their grasp against Rennes on Saturday, as they lost the Coupe de France final 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Defensively, they have been terrible:

Despite the issues the club appears to perennially suffer with, it would be a shock if QSI did walk away from PSG, having seemingly laid down roots at the club with the purchases of players like Mbappe and Neymar.

In June 2018, Forbes (h/t Reuters, via ESPN FC) determined PSG are the 11th most valuable club in the world, and the acquisition of more big-name players will only serve to increase PSG's profile.