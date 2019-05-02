Eintracht Frankfurt Boss Adi Hutter Reveals Eden Hazard Plan for Chelsea Clash

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter has warned of the threat posed by Chelsea's Eden Hazard in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals and said his side will need to "double up" on the Belgian to nullify him.

The German team host Chelsea in the first leg of their last-four clash on Thursday, and Eintracht will likely need to take a lead into the second leg at Stamford Bridge if they are to make it to the final.

Not conceding an away goal could also be crucial, and Hazard will be Chelsea's biggest threat in that respect.

He has returned 16 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League this season, his best combined tally since moving to Chelsea in 2012.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's clash, Hutter acknowledged how dangerous Hazard is, per Nick Purewal of the Press Association (h/t MailOnline):

"He is one of the best players in the world, who other big clubs want to have. In duels he is great, very dynamic. You have to double up on him and you have to try to take him out of the game. With his qualities he is one of the top three in the world."

The concern for Frankfurt is that if they put two defenders on Hazard, that will leave more room for Chelsea's other attackers.

Hutter admitted Chelsea are favourites in the tie and said: "Chelsea are a UEFA Champions League team, with David Luiz, Gonzalo Higuain, Cesar Azpilicueta. It is a pure Champions League team."

But perhaps the biggest threat outside Hazard will be Olivier Giroud. The Frenchman has been starved of game time in the Premier League this season by manager Maurizio Sarri.

But in the Europa League, he has been superb:

As well as the opportunity to win a major trophy, the Europa League offers both Chelsea and Eintracht a route into next season's Champions League.

Neither may need it, as they both sit fourth in their respective domestic leagues.

But the margins are slim in the Premier League and Bundesliga, and neither Chelsea nor Frankfurt can afford to lose focus in the Europa League.