Grizzlies HC Rumors: Lithuania's Sarunas Jasikevicius Among Candidates

Sonia Canada/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are interested in Lithuanian coach Sarunas Jasikevicius for their vacancy, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst.

Wojnarowski and Windhorst noted that Memphis' coaching search is still in the "early stages."

Jasikevicius has spent the last three years as the coach of Zalgiris in the Euroleague. As the Zalgiris coach, he has led his team to three Lithuanian Basketball League (LKL) championships and a pair of King Mindaugas Cup league titles.

The 43-year-old is a two-time LKL Coach of the Year.

Jasikevicius' impressive Euroleague resume earned him an interview for the Toronto Raptors' vacancy last year, though Masai Ujiri and Co. ultimately gave the job to then-assistant coach Nick Nurse. According to The Athletic's Blake Murphy, Jasikevicius turned down a "sizable" offer to be on Nurse's coaching staff as an assistant.

While he spent more than a decade piling up accolades overseas, Jasikevicius—who was a member of the Lithuanian national team that won bronze at the 2000 Summer Olympics—spent just two years in the NBA as a player. He appeared in 118 total games (regular season and postseason) for the Indiana Pacers over parts of two seasons and suited up for the Golden State Warriors 30 times in 2007.

He averaged 6.8 points and 2.9 assists per game during his NBA career.

Jasikevicius played college ball at the University of Maryland under Hall of Fame coach Gary Williams.